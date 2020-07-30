Man giving out awards to celebrities while posing as an ambassador for the UN and Kofi Annan Foundation is allegedly a fraudster
A man who has been giving out awards to celebrities and public figures while posing as an ambassador for the United Nations and Kofi Annan Foundation has been accused of being an imposter. &nbs
www.lindaikejisblog.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!