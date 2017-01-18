A Sodiq Fatai has reportedly been to death by another man, Asunmo, during a scuffle over a prostitute in Lagos State. Both men were drinking at a bar in the White Sand area of Ijora Badia when Asunmo challenged Fatai over his relationship with the lady, whom he (Asunmo) was dating- an allegation which Fatai, a cab driver, denied. A scuffle ensured in which Asunmo stabed his victim with an empty bottle who died moments later. Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Dolapo Badmos confirmed the incident. “Asunmo suspected that Fatai was dating his girlfriend and he confronted him. Although the man denied, he attacked and killed him. The woman in question is a prostitute. “The suspect, who initially escaped, has been arrested," she added. Punch