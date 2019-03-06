Police in Ogun State have arrested a 29-year-old man, Owolabi Folorunsho, for allegedly hacking his 99-year-old aunty to death.
The suspect was said to have been arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ago-Iwoye, CSP Ade Adedoyin, that …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2IXwISn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspect was said to have been arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ago-Iwoye, CSP Ade Adedoyin, that …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2IXwISn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]