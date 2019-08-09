JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Man Jailed 2 Years For Abducting 2 Year Old Child…. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
He was handed a two year jail term for trying to abduct a two year old child….. An Ejigbo Magistrate Court has sentenced Mr Emmanuel Ikrangubek to two years imprisonment with hard labour for kidnapping a two-year-old boy, Yusuf Badru, at his parents’ residence in Lagos.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kenneth …

jail.jpg

via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/31sza7K

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top