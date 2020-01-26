A man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping an epileptic minor at gunpoint.
An Edo state magistrate court sentenced Vincent Akande, a former vigilante, to jail for the rape of a 14-year-old girl who is said to be suffering from epilepsy.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30QVl8K
Get More Nigeria Metro News
An Edo state magistrate court sentenced Vincent Akande, a former vigilante, to jail for the rape of a 14-year-old girl who is said to be suffering from epilepsy.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30QVl8K
Get More Nigeria Metro News