Metro Man kills neighbour for making advances to his wife – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, Umar Audu, for allegedly killing one Abubakar Mohammadu of the Fulani Camp, Wawa village in New-Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The command confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday, stating that a team …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2QRNina

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top