The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, Umar Audu, for allegedly killing one Abubakar Mohammadu of the Fulani Camp, Wawa village in New-Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.
The command confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday, stating that a team …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2QRNina
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The command confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday, stating that a team …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2QRNina
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]