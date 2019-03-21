A 25-year-old man, Ajibade Olumuyiwa, has been nabbed by men of the Ogun State police command for allegedly murdering his wife’s lover in Doland Estate, Ajuwon area of the state.
The suspect accused the victim, Olakintan Balogun, of having a secret affair with his wife. Narrating the incident which …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Tmevho
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspect accused the victim, Olakintan Balogun, of having a secret affair with his wife. Narrating the incident which …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Tmevho
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]