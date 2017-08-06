Submit Post Advertise

World Man Lures Donkey With Carrots To Have Sex With It, Blames Weed

Discussion in 'World News' started by Samguine, Aug 6, 2017 at 2:22 PM. Views count: 121

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    A 49-year-old man, Everett Lee Compton has been arrested in Arkansas, USA after he was caught sneaking into a farm to have sex with a donkey.

    Compton allegedly lured the animal with carrots. He was arrested after the farm owner set up a CCTV.

    According to Daily Mail UK, the owner of the animal reportedly saw him on the camera at around 1:30am and called police.

    Police report said that at first, Compton claimed he had only gone there to feed the donkey but later admitted “sexual contact.”

    When informed that there was CCTV, the suspect told officers that smoking weed made him do “sick things.”

    Screen_Shot_2017-08-01_at_2.18.19_PM_t630.png
     
    Samguine, Aug 6, 2017 at 2:22 PM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Khaleesi Dragonfire

    Khaleesi Dragonfire New Member

    He looks like a donkey.
     
    Khaleesi Dragonfire, Aug 6, 2017 at 2:47 PM
    #2