World Man mauled to death by his pet lion inside its cage – Laila’s Blog

#1
A man has been mauled to death by his pet lion which he kept caged at the backyard of his home in the eastern Czech Republic.

The man, Michal Prasek was mauled by the 9-year old cat right inside its cage. His body was found …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2IVbuER

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top