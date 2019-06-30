advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World Man Pulled Over For Riding Unclad As Record-Breaking Hot Weather Hits Europe – Nairaland

#1
Police force in northeastern German state of Brandenburg has taken to twitter to share images of a man who was pulled over after being caught riding his scooter Unclad.

The Unclad rider, who was wearing nothing but sandals and Helmet, claimed he was trying to cool down and simply …

man.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XdTt6i

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top