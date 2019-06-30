Police force in northeastern German state of Brandenburg has taken to twitter to share images of a man who was pulled over after being caught riding his scooter Unclad.
The Unclad rider, who was wearing nothing but sandals and Helmet, claimed he was trying to cool down and simply …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XdTt6i
Get more World News
The Unclad rider, who was wearing nothing but sandals and Helmet, claimed he was trying to cool down and simply …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XdTt6i
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]