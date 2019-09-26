Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Man rapes co-worker to death while on her period . – Instablog9ja

#1
A mobile money agent, Eniola Adenuga, has been arrested for allegedly raping a co-worker, Faith Jude, to death and keeping her corpse for three days in #OgunState

The suspect committed the offence at Lafenwa Abeokuta, and reported the case at Lafenwa Police Station, that he discovered a lifeless body in …

murder.JPG

Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2mLkuSm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top