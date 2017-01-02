There was pandemonium in the early hours of yesterday, when 25-year-old Monday Udeme was beaten up for defiling his best friend’s six-year-old daughter at their King Duke Street residence in Calabar South Local Government Area, Cross River State. An eyewitness, Ekpeyong Bassey,who works in a bakery close to the scene, told Vanguard that problem started on New Year eve when Asuquo, the girl’s father, discovered that his daughter’s pant was damp. The father, it was learnT, scolded the girl for wetting herself. But she reportedly told his father that she did not urinate on herself. The father, Asuquo, decided to examine her and discovered that the girl’s private part was discharging substance. Ekpeyong said: “Asuquo started probing her and threatening her. That was when she opened up and told him that it was Uncle Udeme who raped her. When Vanguard visited Asuquo he expressed shock over what his friend Udeme did to his daughter even after sheltering him for close to a year. In his words: “Udeme is my very good friend. I took him in when he was dismissed from the bakery across the road, because they accused him of always stealing their bread. "I am crying because he has damaged my baby’s life. She told me he has done it four times. That is most painful. She was defiled in 2014. Why are they doing this to my little girl all the time? And they are all people I know.” A neighbour, who pleaded anonymity, corroborated what the victim’s father had earlier said about how the child was defiled, when she was about four years old, by a co-tenant.