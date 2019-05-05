Metro Man reacts after Casket company called him ‘Dear Customer’ – Laila’s Blog

#1
A Nigerian man has taken to social media to show his displeasure at the way he was treated by a Casket Company that referred to him as ‘Dear Customer’

The man identified as Obong Ekpe wrote that he once patronized the Casket company after the …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2DQgqWy

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top