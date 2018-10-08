A 25-year old, Abraham David, has been arrested, charged before a court in Lagos and remanded in prison custody for stealing loaves of bread.
P.M.EXPRESS reports that David pleaded guilty before the Isolo Magistrates court for stealing and the court ordered his remand in prison custody for …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2Nr9iSs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
P.M.EXPRESS reports that David pleaded guilty before the Isolo Magistrates court for stealing and the court ordered his remand in prison custody for …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2Nr9iSs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[135]