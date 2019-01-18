Lamar Davenport has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter in New York City.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, prosecutors say 33-year-old Davenport stabbed his girlfriend E’Dena Hines multiple times in August 2015 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2VZ9M7Q
