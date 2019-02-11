In a very shocking and bizarre incident, a 46-year-old man died after being shot by a farmer who mistook him a warthog.
The farmer Elias Mpupuni has since been arrested in connection with the killing of Godfrey Musuruvari who died upon admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital, …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2GxIvE2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The farmer Elias Mpupuni has since been arrested in connection with the killing of Godfrey Musuruvari who died upon admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital, …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2GxIvE2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]