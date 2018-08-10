According to CNN news l, the Sherrif told reporters that the man had been trying to buy a ticket to the concert featuring the rapper Sunday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego, the department said in a statement.
He approached a ticket window and was told no …
via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CaLgLe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He approached a ticket window and was told no …
via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CaLgLe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]