An eight-year-old girl now lies critically ill in hospital in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, after her father cut into her throat with a kitchen knife.
The father who is believed to be suffering a psychological problem after a long time of drug abuse said upon being asked by …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2LSB261
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The father who is believed to be suffering a psychological problem after a long time of drug abuse said upon being asked by …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2LSB261
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]