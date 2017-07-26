A woman is recovering in the hospital after her husband slashed her neck because she wanted to travel abroad for a nursing course. Ms Olivia Nangonzi had been enrolled by her parents to study nursing in the US and when she informed her husband Musa Kisakye, he became upset and attacked her. Musa, a boda boda operator (bicycle taxi rider), cut Nangonzi’s neck with a knife then turned the knife on himself and sliced his neck. Nangonzi is recovering in Namirembe Hospital in Mukono town while Musa is in a critical condition at Kawolo Hospital. The couple, who are blessed with a child, got married three years ago and live in Makata, Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District. Speaking to journalists from her hospital bed, Nangonzi said: "He thought he had killed me. Actually, I was too weak and I could not scream. That's when he also cut himself in his neck." She continued: "I was preparing to set off to America this very week. Unfortunately, my husband wanted to kill me claiming that he wanted me to (stay) at home without upgrading (my skills)." Mr Rogers Seguya, the Mukono Police District commander, said if Kisakye recovers, he would be charged with attempted murder. See photos below: