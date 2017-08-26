Tragedy struck in Anara, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State on Saturday, August 19, 2017, when a man identified as Dominic Ejimba slumped and died before he could be rushed to the hospital. The incident happened as Ejimba was watching Arsenal vs. Stoke City match at a viewing centre. Sources said the deceased, a die-hard Arsenal FC supporter, could not bear it when his team conceded a goal midway into the second half of the game. . He's survived by his wife, Mrs. Ndidi Ejimba, and three children – Chidera, Angel and Rejoice. In a chat with Punchng, Mrs Ejimba said: “My husband came back to the shop at the end of the first half of the match between Arsenal and Stoke City to urinate. He promised to be back at the end of the match, telling me how his club would win. But about 20 minutes after he left to watch the second half of the match, somebody rushed to the house to inform me that he had slumped at the viewing centre and that he was being rushed to a hospital where he later died. My husband was neither sick nor showed any sign of being unhealthy. We had plans together as a family but now death has taken him away. He died less than one month after we moved into our new house in the village. To imagine that my husband who took good care of us is no longer around is unbelievable. I don’t know where to go from here because life has not been the same for us since then,” she said. . Recounting to how her late husband loved Arsenal and would do everything to display his affection for them, the expectant mother said that on a number of occasions they had had disagreements over his obsession with the team and all that concerns them. . She said no matter how hard anyone tried, Dom was not ready to shift grounds – it was Arsenal or nothing. “Watching Arsenal play was his life. He would rebuke and sometimes ignore me whenever I told him to reduce his obsession. . He was ready to chase his customers away and lock up his shop just to watch the team play. For the 10 years that we were married, he never stopped watching football matches involving Arsenal."