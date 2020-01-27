Metro Man stabs girlfriend to death for receiving phone call from male friend – Vanguard News

#1
Tragedy struck in Bauchi, weekend, when a jealous man, simply identified as ‘Solomon’ stabbed his girlfriend, Patience Zakkari, to death for picking a phone call from another man.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 1.30 am in the house of the deceased located at Gwallameji …

police.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3aM1kjN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top