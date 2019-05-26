Metro Man stabs his wife after catching him with a sidechic – Instablog9ja

#1
A lady is lucky to be alive after being stabbed by her husband in #Ekpan, Warri, Delta State. The incident happened on Thursday.

It was gathered that the man had abdicated his responsibilities and the wife is the one taking care of him and their four children. However, the …



Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Qqi85Q

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top