Metro Man Steals 150 Cows, Kills 50 Others – Naijaloaded

#1
The police on Wednesday arraigned a farmer, Sanda Bakura, in a Magistrates’ Court in Minna for allegedly stealing 150 cows and slaughtering 50 others.

Bakura, whose address was not given, is charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft. The …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Hjcjpm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top