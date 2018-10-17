A man, Mr. James Adida, has been arrested after he went to a popular church and stole phones while the congregation closed their eyes during a prayer session. Source reports that the incident happened on Sunday at Excess Power of God …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2EoLe3p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2EoLe3p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]