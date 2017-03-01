A 48-year-old man was stoned to death by his family members after he was caught sleeping with his daughters corpse at his home in Kuresoi North, Kenya. Neighbours caught Hassan Langat having sex with the body of his 11-year-old daughter and descended on him. According to NairobiWire, Langat was attacked by angry locals and he died at St Joseph hospital in Elburgon while undergoing treatment. The newspaper reported that his daughter, a class six pupil, had suffered a brain tumour which led to her death and Langat reportedly ordered that her body be preserved in a separate room. Confirming the incident, Sarambei Sub-Location Assistant Chief, Joseph Ngeno said, “The girl’s body was taken to a separate house in line with Kalenjin traditions as the family waited to transfer it to the mortuary.” Ngeno added that the late girl’s father frequented the house in the wee hours on Friday, claiming he was going to check if the girl’s body was safe. “He took long and we decided to check on him. We were shocked to see him pants down. “Angry neighbours responded to the alarm and attacked him mercilessly. He died while undergoing treatment.” Elders later came together at his home to carry out a cleansing ritual. The man’s wife recorded a statement at Mau Summit police post.