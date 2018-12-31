Nigerian man set to marry elder sister of his ex-girlfriend of 5 years who turned down his proposal.
"Dated a girl for 5 years, proposed to her but she said NO simply because her parents won’t allow a non Igbo marry their daughter I moved on to ask her …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2rXZ2sw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
"Dated a girl for 5 years, proposed to her but she said NO simply because her parents won’t allow a non Igbo marry their daughter I moved on to ask her …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2rXZ2sw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]