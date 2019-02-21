The Buhari presidency appears to have lost a number of supporters who influenced his victory in the 2015 general elections about three years ago.
The man who trekked from Lagos to Abuja to celebrate Buhari’s victory has been seen trekking to Abuja again with APC casket. The angry Nigerian man …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2ValQSe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The man who trekked from Lagos to Abuja to celebrate Buhari’s victory has been seen trekking to Abuja again with APC casket. The angry Nigerian man …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2ValQSe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]