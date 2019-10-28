Sports Man United Fans NOT HAPPY As Pogba Is Ruled Out Until December – Naijaloaded

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been ruled out until December. Pogba has struggled with an ankle injury since August and has featured just five times in the Premier League this season.

United had hoped the France international, would return for …

pogba.JPG

read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2JquKaQ

