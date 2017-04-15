Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has stated that the upcoming premier league tie his side has with Chelsea tomorrow is like a vengeance mission to him and his team mates. Chelsea have defeated Manchester United both times they met this season. Speaking on Saturday, Pogba said Mourinho’s men would dearly love to damage Chelsea’s title hopes and boost their bid to finish in the top four in the process. “Well, this season Chelsea have beaten us two times and, obviously, we don’t want that to happen a third time. We want to win,” Pogba said. “Obviously they are ahead of us, they’re playing for the title and, for them, it’s important to win this game. “For us as well because we’re playing for the top four as well, so it’s going to be a game that’s really important for each team. “We have to be focused and get ready and show them revenge, it’s revenge for us. So, let’s be positive about it and hopefully go and win this game.”