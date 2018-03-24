Submit Post Advertise

Metro Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b - NTA News

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:51 AM.

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, arraigned one Ifeanyi Nwaneri before Justice Olusola Ajibike Williams of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a five-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N1.2billion.

    The defendant, a customer with Access Bank Plc, was alleged to have fraudulently carried out several transactions on Point of Sales (POS) terminal issued to him by the bank.

    One of the counts reads: “That you, Ifeanyi Nwaneri, sometime between September 1 and 4, 2017, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted for the use of Sessy Global Ventures the sum of N25, 000, 000.00 (Twenty-five Million Naira only), property of Access Bank Plc.”

    crime.jpg

    READ MORE HERE
     
    Samguine, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:51 AM
