Sports Man Utd Now 3rd on The Table After 3 Successive Draw

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Jamaz, Dec 30, 2017 at 8:46 PM.

  Jamaz

    Jamaz

    Manchester United slumped to a third straight draw in the Premier League as Jose Mourinho's side lost first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku to injury.

    United were unable to find a way past Southampton and will go into 2018 in third place in the table, behind runaway leaders Manchester City and Chelsea, who went above them into second spot.

    Lukaku went off injured in the 14 minute after a nasty clash of heads with Southampton's Wesley Hoedt, the United striker now not available to return to face former club Everton on New Year's Day.

    United missed another chance to move closer to City, who can extend their lead over their local rivals to 17 points with a win at Crystal Palace at lunchtime tomorrow.
     

    Jamaz, Dec 30, 2017 at 8:46 PM
    Comments

  ese

    ese

    Hmmmm @Lequte how market? Was foing on with your club
     
    ese, Dec 30, 2017 at 10:23 PM
    #2