Man Utd Sign Matic From Chelsea

Jul 31, 2017

    Manchester United have completed the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m on a three-year deal.

    The midfielder, 28, becomes United's third summer buy after £31m defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and £75m striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

    United manager Jose Mourinho described Matic as a "team player" who has "everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition".

    Matic said he was "delighted" to be joining at "an exciting time".

    The Serbia midfielder added: "To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

    "I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them."
     
