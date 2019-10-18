Manchester United Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward, has publicly declared his support for under-fire manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United go into Sunday’s clash with arch rivals Liverpool in 12th place on the Premier League table, 15 points behind the Premier League leaders and just two points off the …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2J03aBe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
United go into Sunday’s clash with arch rivals Liverpool in 12th place on the Premier League table, 15 points behind the Premier League leaders and just two points off the …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2J03aBe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]