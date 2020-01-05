Manchester United are prepared to trade Jesse Lingard plus £45 million in cash in a bid to persuade Leicester to sell James Maddison.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to lure Leicester and England midfielder Maddison to Old Trafford as United look to begin the next stage of their re-building …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2sOFmeK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to lure Leicester and England midfielder Maddison to Old Trafford as United look to begin the next stage of their re-building …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2sOFmeK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]