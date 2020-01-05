Sports Man Utd Want To Offer Jesse Lingard Plus £45m For Leicester’s James Maddison – Nairaland

#1
Manchester United are prepared to trade Jesse Lingard plus £45 million in cash in a bid to persuade Leicester to sell James Maddison.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to lure Leicester and England midfielder Maddison to Old Trafford as United look to begin the next stage of their re-building …

manchester united.JPG

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2sOFmeK

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top