Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Man who allegedly slept with his friend’s girlfriend finally speaks – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Twitter user accused of sleeping with his friend’s girlfriend has finally replied him days after he went public with the claim.

According to @timi_of_Lagos, he didn’t know his friend had feelings for the girl he introduced to him on her birthday.....

timi.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2q1a4iU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top