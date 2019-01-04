Metro Man Who Was Caught With Used Sanitary Pads & Pants In Ondo To Undergo Psychiatric Test- Police – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A middle-aged man, identified as Kayode Michael, who was on Wednesday apprehended by residents of the Danjuma area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly picking women underwear and used sanitary pads, is to undergo a psychiatric test.

The man was almost lynched by …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2s8DN7m

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top