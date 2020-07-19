Man whose wife cutoff his genitals in Taraba cries out for help - New Telegraph
A 39-year-old peasant farmer, Aliyu Umar, whose wife cut-off his genitals in Taraba State, has cried out for help. Umar is seeking the sum of N13 million to travel to India for medical treatment to restore his male organ, from kindhearted Nigerians. Umar, who is married to two wives, said…
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!