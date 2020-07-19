Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Man whose wife cutoff his genitals in Taraba cries out for help – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Man whose wife cutoff his genitals in Taraba cries out for help - New Telegraph

A 39-year-old peasant farmer, Aliyu Umar, whose wife cut-off his genitals in Taraba State, has cried out for help. Umar is seeking the sum of N13 million to travel to India for medical treatment to restore his male organ, from kindhearted Nigerians. Umar, who is married to two wives, said…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[121]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top