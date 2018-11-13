Business Management, Directors Of Defunct Skye Bank Under Investigation, NDIC Insists – Nairaland

#1
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are monitoring the investigations the law enforcement agencies instituted against the directors and management of the defunct Skye Bank Plc determine their culpability in the failure of the financial institution.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2K2UUji

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top