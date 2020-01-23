Food Concepts commenced operations in 2001. From inception, our aim has been clear-cut and focused: to revolutionize the food sector in West Africa and to deliver extraordinary satisfaction to our stakeholders.
Since launching in 2004, Chicken Republic (Subsidiary of Food concepts) has already opened 55 …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/39AhMC5
Get more Latest Jobs
Since launching in 2004, Chicken Republic (Subsidiary of Food concepts) has already opened 55 …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/39AhMC5
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[70]