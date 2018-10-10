Vacancy Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC), Lagos | Myjobmag

PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) - Our client, a major player in the Manufacturing industry desires to hire an experienced individual to manage its plant's operation. This permanent position is well suited to an individual who has strong people and operations management track record and should have effectively performed in a similar role.

Managing Director



