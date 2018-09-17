Manchester City are reportedly poised to launch a £200 million (€224 million) bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in January.
According to MailOnline’s James Dutton, City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the youngster as a signing who could fire them to …
read more via manchester city – Google News – https://ift.tt/2xOo5lg
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to MailOnline’s James Dutton, City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the youngster as a signing who could fire them to …
read more via manchester city – Google News – https://ift.tt/2xOo5lg
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]