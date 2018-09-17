Sports Manchester City Reportedly Set to Make £200M January Bid for Kylian Mbappe – Bleacherreport.com

Manchester City are reportedly poised to launch a £200 million (€224 million) bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in January.

According to MailOnline’s James Dutton, City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the youngster as a signing who could fire them to …



