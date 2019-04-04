Sports Manchester City struggling to shift FA Cup semi-final tickets – Dailymail

#1
Manchester City struggling to shift tickets for FA Cup semi-final and have had to send 2,000 back Manchester City are finding it tough to sell all their tickets for FA Cup semi-final

The Premier League champions have sold around 25,000 seats to …



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2uJerOV

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top