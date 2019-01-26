Sports Manchester United beat Arsenal in FA Cup thriller – Laila’s Blog

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 to progress to the FA Cup fifth round, as new Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær made it eight wins out of eight.

The Norwegian’s winning run continued with a 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal that owed much to a pair …



