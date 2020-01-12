Manchester United defeated struggling Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday to move to 5th on the league table.
The Red Devils needed only 23 minutes of action before Juan Mata’s sublime pass was diverted in by Marcus Rashford. ....
read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QHIgLt
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Red Devils needed only 23 minutes of action before Juan Mata’s sublime pass was diverted in by Marcus Rashford. ....
read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QHIgLt
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]