Manchester United are ready to offer Jose Mourinho a new mega 5 year contract worth £65m (N30.5bn), according to Talksports The Portuguese has just begun his second season in charge at the club but, so convinced are club officials of his ability to deliver success, they are ready to rip up his existing deal and hand him a new five-year contract. Mourinho is the highest paid manager in the world and earns £250,000 a week, same as Pep Guardiola of Manchester City Mourinho is said to be happy with the terms and, if he signs as expected, it will mean he will spend longer in charge at Manchester United than he has at any of his previous clubs.