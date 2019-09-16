Manchester United star Paul Pogba has found himself at the centre of yet another debate and this time it's regarding his position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 's side. Pogba, who missed the match against Leicester City due to an ankle injury, has been utilised in a deeper lying role this season....
Read more via Manchester Evening News – https://ift.tt/2Q7QspT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via Manchester Evening News – https://ift.tt/2Q7QspT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]