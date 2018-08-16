Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has once again addressed the rumours linking him with Barcelona, saying they’re nothing more than speculation.
Speaking to Telefoot (h/t AS), the former Juventus man also stated he and manager Jose Mourinho have common goals and their relationship is fine: …
read more via Bleacher Report – https://ift.tt/2wUpu8w
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Speaking to Telefoot (h/t AS), the former Juventus man also stated he and manager Jose Mourinho have common goals and their relationship is fine: …
read more via Bleacher Report – https://ift.tt/2wUpu8w
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]