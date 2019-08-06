JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Manchester United Vs Chelsea: Referee, VAR Officials Revealed – Naijaloaded

#1
Referee has been announced for Manchester United’s opening game of the 2019/2020 Premier League season against Chelsea.

Referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of the clash at the Old Trafford and the Blues did not have a good record when he …

var.JPG

read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YKDZYj

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top