The final three contenders for 2019 African Player of the Year have been announced. Liverpool superstars, Sadio Mane (Senegal) , Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Manchester City and Algeria attacker, Riyad Mahrez made the final three contenders for the award. The winner will be decided by votes from head coaches/technical directors and …
