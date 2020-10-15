Kayode Israel
Many injured as hoodlums attack protesters against insecurity in north | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Suspected Hoodlums on Thursday unleashed terror on #EndInsecurityNow protest staged by Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in Kano State, leaving many with machetes cut injuries. The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) led by Abdullazeez Suleiman on Wednesday in Kaduna announced the decision of the...
guardian.ng